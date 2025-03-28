LISTEN: Machine Gun Range Conversations Unveiled, Funding Freeze Ramifications with Andrew Gottlieb

HYANNIS – Advocates say unveiled documents from an October meeting between Joint Base Cape Cod and environmental officials show that the proposed machine gun range for the base likely won’t be back anytime soon.

Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb says his organization’s public records request has yielded a 65-page document on the meeting revolving around the proposed range now put on ice by Gov. Maura Healey.

He joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the documents, as well as just-started construction work for Hinckleys Pond revitalization that was delayed due to freezes on federal funding.

He adds that the delay has changed the way they handle all of their environmental projects totaling millions of dollars worth of work.