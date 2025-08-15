LISTEN: Risk low, but be aware about ‘flesh-eating bacteria’, says Cape health experts

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HARWICH – Health officials say that risk is low but residents should be aware of vibrio bacteria infection, or so-called ‘flesh eating bacteria’ after a case was reported on Cape.

Local and state health officials confirmed on Friday a rare case of Vibrio vulnificus infection happened to someone swimming at Old Silver Beach in Falmouth.

Outer Cape Health Services Doctor Marie Constant says even a minor cut exposed to saltwater can lead to infection, but it is more likely and more of a danger for those with existing health conditions.

The bacteria has historically been more common around the Gulf Coast but warming waters have brought it north.