LISTEN: Rob Galibois Talks Win and Plans as Next Cape and Islands DA

November 14, 2022

Rob Galibois

HYANNIS – Democrat Attorney Rob Galibois has come out on top in the race for Cape and Islands District Attorney, defeating Republican opponent and current Assistant DA Dan Higgins.

Among his first priorities include the appointment of the office’s first woman Assistant District Attorney, a role that will go to Jessica Elumba.

They will both be sworn in on January 4.

He also highlighted his goal of boosting treatment and rehabilitation—focuses he said he shares with Barnstable County Sheriff-elect Donna Buckley and the next Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey.

“I am excited to be able to work with our state senators and our new governor in the effort to launch a mental health session, and I am enjoying a level of confidence that it will happen,” Galibois said.

The full interview with Rob Galibois can be listened to below:

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


