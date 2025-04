FALMOUTH – Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) scientists have captured the first-ever recorded shark sounds.

The newly published study found that rig sharks produce clicking sounds when handled.

The species is native to New Zealand and uses flattened teeth to grind their food—mainly sea-floor dwellers like crab.

Researchers say the sharks produce the clicking noise both when moving and when handled by scientists, showing that that it is an active response to stimulus.