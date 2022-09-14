Local Child Care Services See Strong Return for Fall Semester

MASHPEE – Before and after school programs are experiencing a strong recovery from the COVID pandemic as the fall semester gets underway, according to local service operators.

Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod Ruth Provost said the importance of face-to-face programs like theirs was highlighted during the pandemic, and many families were eager to utilize it this summer and fall.

“We went right back to in-person programming almost as soon as we possibly could. Our summer camp was in-person, and it was a full summer camp for the first time in two years, and we expect that to happen here as well,” said Provost.

Before and after school programs began this week at the Boys and Girls Club with a mostly pre-pandemic experience, though with staff being mindful of children who exhibit symptoms of COVID and contacting family or guardians accordingly.

Provost added that teens were especially affected by the pandemic as school functions and activities were canceled, and they are also the most excited to be back in-person, according to the club’s surveys.

“Particularly for the teens, having them in a situation where they’re going home to empty homes and there is no adult supervision could be particularly harmful.”

Provost said that their programs focus on providing teens with choices over what activities and events they perform, providing a sense of agency and encouraging responsibility.

She said that according to their surveys, about 97 percent of teen members said they were satisfied with the club experience, on track to move to the next grade, and are planning to attend college.

More information on their programs can be found on their website.