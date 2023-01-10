You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Local Organizations Benefiting from Behavioral Health Reform

January 10, 2023

Gov. Charlie Baker

HYANNIS – Two local organizations have been picked to join the Massachusetts Community Behavioral Health Centers program by officials. 

Launched in conjunction with a 24/7 helpline, the initiative including Bay Cove Human Services in Hyannis and Fairwinds Center on Nantucket provides an entry point for mental health treatment and crisis-intervention. 

The helpline offers real-time support, initiative clinical assessment, and connection with further treatment.

The helpline can be reached at 833 733-BHHL.

