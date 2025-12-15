MA Cannabis Control Commission approves regulations for social consumption

Click to print (Opens in new window)

WORCESTER – The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission says there have been new types of licenses approved to allow the on-site consumption of cannabis to happen for the first time in the commonwealth.

Commissioner Kimberly Roy says the vote marks a long-awaited milestone for the cannabis industry and honors the will of voters who envisioned safe, legal spaces for adult-use cannabis, while maintaining strong safeguards to protect public health and public safety.

The new regulations are anticipated to take effect on January 2nd, 2026.

According to the Cannabis Control Commission, municipalities must opt-in to allow social consumption locally by a referendum, ordinance or bylaw.

Executive director Travis Ahern said, “Social consumption offers the Commonwealth significant regional tourism opportunities, safe spaces for those who cannot consume cannabis at home… we’re excited to get to work setting up the internal infrastructure that will enable these new businesses to serve Massachusetts residents.”

The Commission’s new regulations establish comprehensive safeguards to prevent overconsumption and impaired driving.

For more information, visit the Mass Cannabis Commission website.