Man deported from U.S. who was living on Cape is sentenced

BOSTON – The United States Justice Department says Jose Pugo, an Ecuadorian national who was illegally residing in Yarmouth, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced for unlawful re-entry into the U.S. after being deported. Pugo was sentenced to time served, about six weeks in prison, and is once again subject to deportation. The DOJ says Pugo was deported from the United States to Ecuador in November 2013. Sometime after his November 2013 removal, Pugo illegally reentered the United States without permission.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter