Marine Biological Lab will be independent again after university affiliation

February 9, 2026

WOODS HOLE – The Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole has ended a twelve-year affiliation with the University of Chicago.

The MBL, which was founded in 1888, says it will once again be a fully independent organization effective June 30th.

The Laboratory will continue to collaborate closely with the University of Chicago across education, research, and graduate training.

Bill Huyett, chair of the MBL Board of Trustees, said the program committed to financial self-sufficiency and has growing philanthropic support.

Huyett said the University’s support allowed MBL to remain at the leading edge of biological research and advanced education.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


