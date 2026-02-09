Marine Biological Lab will be independent again after university affiliation

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

WOODS HOLE – The Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole has ended a twelve-year affiliation with the University of Chicago.

The MBL, which was founded in 1888, says it will once again be a fully independent organization effective June 30th.

The Laboratory will continue to collaborate closely with the University of Chicago across education, research, and graduate training.

Bill Huyett, chair of the MBL Board of Trustees, said the program committed to financial self-sufficiency and has growing philanthropic support.

Huyett said the University’s support allowed MBL to remain at the leading edge of biological research and advanced education.