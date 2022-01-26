Mashpee Opposes Discharge of Radioactive Water into Cape Cod Bay

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Select Board has approved a letter stating its opposition to the potential discharge of radioactive water from the decommissioned Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay by Holtec International.

The move is in-line with Massachusetts lawmakers who also voiced their concern over the potential dumping earlier this month.

Holtec said in a statement last month that dumping the radioactive water from the decommissioning process into the bay was just one of many options on the table for disposal, and is not going to be considered anytime soon.

Select board member Andrew Gottlieb, also the Executive Director of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, said that the letter shows a united front from the community against the potential disposal.

“This water has been cooling water that has been cooling the spent fuel rods. They moved the spent fuel rods from wet storage to dry storage and now they have a million gallons of radioactive water,” said Gottlieb.

“This letter is intended to let the world know that each one of the 15 towns thinks that dumping radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay is a bad idea.”