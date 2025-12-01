You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Mashpee Wampanoag chair continuing to serve on National Congress of American Indians

December 1, 2025

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe is extending congratulations to Chairman Brian Weeden on his re-election to the National Congress of American Indians.

Weeden serves as the Congress’ First Vice President. He was sworn into the VP position in 2023, becoming the first Wampanoag to serve as an officer on the executive board.

The National Congress of American Indians was founded in 1944, with a mission of advocating on behalf of tribal governments and communities.

The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe posted on Facebook that they are proud to have Weeden’s continued leadership represent their community and all of Indian Country.

Weeden was the youngest chairman in the tribe’s history when he was first elected to the position in 2021, at the age of 28.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


