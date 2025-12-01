Mashpee Wampanoag chair continuing to serve on National Congress of American Indians

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe is extending congratulations to Chairman Brian Weeden on his re-election to the National Congress of American Indians.

Weeden serves as the Congress’ First Vice President. He was sworn into the VP position in 2023, becoming the first Wampanoag to serve as an officer on the executive board.

The National Congress of American Indians was founded in 1944, with a mission of advocating on behalf of tribal governments and communities.

The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe posted on Facebook that they are proud to have Weeden’s continued leadership represent their community and all of Indian Country.

Weeden was the youngest chairman in the tribe’s history when he was first elected to the position in 2021, at the age of 28.