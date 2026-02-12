Massachusetts, citing Vineyard Wind experience, is working with Nova Scotia on future wind farms

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey’s office has announced a new offshore wind agreement between Massachusetts and Nova Scotia as the Canadian province is working on developing its first offshore wind farm.

Canada’s existing wind power to date has been mostly land-based.

The commonwealth and the province will work to strengthen collaboration on offshore wind development in the North Atlantic.

The Memorandum of Understanding includes partnering on workforce development and job creation, transmission planning and grid integration, stakeholder engagement and public education, as well as investments in ports and supply chain development.

Elizabeth Mahony, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources, said with the Vineyard Wind project nearing completion, Mass is well positioned to share its sector experience.

The Healey Administration says “Massachusetts has been a leader in offshore wind development through early and sustained policy commitments and successful commercial-scale procurements.”

Healey’s office says the Vineyard Wind I project has been producing power since January 2025 and has nearly completed construction, capable of producing 572 megawatts of power. It has been targeted for stoppage by President Trump’s administration in a wider fight against the industry.

Healey’s office says Vineyard Wind has supported close to 4,000 jobs to date.