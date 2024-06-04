Massachusetts EV Infrastructure Expansion Moving Forward

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey’s administration has announced the selection of vendors to help advance the Massachusetts electric vehicle infrastructure and create a network of charging stations on state roadways.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden in 2021 made funding available to states to establish EV charger networks.

Healey says significantly increasing the availability of reliable, fast-charging stations is a requirement for meeting the state’s climate goals. The governor called the selection of the three vendors, Applegreen Electric, Global Partners and Weston & Sampson, a significant step forward for the program.

“We look forward to working with a highly qualified group of developers to identify the locations for, and then construct, these fast-charging stations. As we continue taking these steps to reduce air pollution and combat climate change, we will ensure MassDOT’s NEVI Program is implemented equitably, so we can bring charging stations to as many communities as possible,” said Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt.

The commonwealth is also celebrating new federal funding to purchase electric school buses for 17 school districts, including about $3.5 million for Cape Cod Tech in Harwich.