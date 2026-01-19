Massachusetts governor files environmental review reforms aimed at accelerating housing development

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey has filed reforms to implement a new streamlined process making it, according to the governor’s office, easier and faster to build homes and lower housing costs.

The reforms to the review process for housing development of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act Office will make it faster, simpler, and more predictable while maintaining strong environmental protections, according to Healey’s office.

The reforms are set to take effect on January 30th.

Healey says review timelines will be shortened from years to just 30 days.

Eligible housing projects include those with a high percentage of residential use, dense infill development, avoidance of flood hazards, adequate infrastructure, and proximity to public transit.

The reforms also create a new exemption for certain projects for which MEPA review is required solely because of an appeal of a local wetland order, which has caused additional delays for housing.

In addition to housing, the reforms also simplify environmental review for certain ecological restoration projects with environmental benefits that previously did not qualify for streamlining, such as cranberry bog restoration and partial dam removals.