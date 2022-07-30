You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Massachusetts Governor Signs Bill Protecting Abortion Access

July 29, 2022

BOSTON (AP) — A sweeping abortion bill designed to protect access to the procedure in Massachusetts at a time when many other states are restricting or outlawing abortions was signed into law Friday by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

The new law attempts in part to build a firewall around abortion services in the state after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade last month.

The law protects abortion providers and people seeking abortions from actions by other states, including blocking the governor from extraditing anyone charged in another state unless the acts for which extradition is sought would be punishable in Massachusetts.

By STEVE LeBLANC, The Associated Press
