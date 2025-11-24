You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Massachusetts health commissioner reacts to autism information change on CDC website

November 24, 2025

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health Commissioner has issued a public statement about vaccines and autism in response to a move from the Trump administration.

The MA DPH says vaccines do not cause autism, and that there is no link between childhood vaccines and the disorder. This comes after the Trump administration revised the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website to contradict the scientific consensus that vaccines do not cause autism.

Massachusetts health commissioner Robbie Goldstein says it is deeply troubling for an official federal website to include such misinformation, and added that it puts children, families and communities at risk for serious illness.

Goldstein added “We are currently reviewing our website and are removing links to CDC content that contains or amplifies such false and misleading claims.”

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine critic, told The New York Times that he personally directed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update its website to contradict its longtime guidance that vaccines don’t cause autism.

Material from The Associated Press was used for this story.

