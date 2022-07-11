You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Massachusetts’ Highest Court Upholds New Mail-In Voting Law

July 11, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has denied an effort by the state Republican party to block election officials from putting into effect the state’s new mail-in and early voting law.

The decision Monday ensures Massachusetts residents will be able to take advantage of the expanded voter options this year.

Opponents had argued the new law, dubbed the VOTES Act, violates the state constitution. The bill was signed into law by Republican Governor Charlie Baker in June after clearing the Democrat-controlled state Legislature.

Many of the voting options were implemented during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and proved popular.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

