Massachusetts RMV issuing new disability parking placards with embedded security features

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicle is introducing a newly redesigned Disability Placard.

The RMV says the new placard features a modern design incorporating the widely accepted universal accessibility logo, durable material embedded with security features to deter fraud, and bilingual instructions in both English and Spanish.

Current placards will remain valid until their expiration date.

The application process, certification requirements, and parking benefits have not changed.

Previously, the placard production process was a multi-step, labor-intensive process. The state says the new placards eliminate the need for individual lamination, cutting processing time by 25 percent.

“This redesign reflects our commitment to improving services for residents with disabilities while modernizing our operations. The new placard is not only easier to read but also reflects current design standards nationally,” said interim MassDOT Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phil Eng.

The RMV’s Medical Affairs division issues approximately 140,000 disability placards annually to qualified residents on a temporary or permanent basis.

As a reminder, disability placards are issued to an individual and are not transferable to family members or friends.