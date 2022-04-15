Massachusetts Senate Debating Sweeping Climate Change Bill

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate was debating a sweeping climate bill.

It aims to lay out some of the steps the state needs to take to meet its net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal by 2050.

The bill sets out a range of strategies: Allowing solar panels on agricultural and horticultural land. Lending support to emerging energy technologies like nuclear fusion, networked geothermal, and deep geothermal energy. Updating the process of bringing more offshore wind energy online.

Ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft would also face electrification and emission-reduction requirements under the proposal.