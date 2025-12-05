Mayflower II making canal appearance Friday on journey south

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

PLYMOUTH – Officials with the Plymouth Patuxet Museums say residents will be able to get a glimpse of the Mayflower II Friday as it makes its journey south for Mystic Seaport Museum.

The ship will undergo maintenance over the winter at the Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard, leaving Plymouth around 10:30 am.

Officials say the reproduction of the ship that brought pilgrims to the Northeast should enter the east end of the Cape Cod Canal, under the Sagamore Bridge, around 1 to 1:30 pm.

The progress of the ship can be checked here.