Monomoy Schools superintendent retiring after over a decade

CHATHAM – The Monomoy Regional School Committee has started a superintendent search process, with longtime administrator Dr. Scott Carpenter is retiring at the end of this school year.

The school committee says there will be an opportunity to meet the finalists at several forums to be held the week of December 15th.

The school board says that selecting a new Superintendent is an important decision for the Monomoy community, and the committee appreciates the participation of a wide range of voices in the process.

Chatham and Harwich voters approved the new regional school district in 2010. Carpenter has held the position since 2013.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter