You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Nantucket man facing charges for alleged tree removal

Nantucket man facing charges for alleged tree removal

July 22, 2025

NANTUCKET – A Nantucket homeowner is reportedly facing criminal charges for allegedly cutting down more than a dozen of his neighbor’s trees in order to have a better view of the ocean.

Felony vandalism, and misdemeanor trespassing and destruction of trees are the charges against Jonathan Jacoby.

An arraignment in Nantucket District Court is set for September 15th.

Jacoby is also facing a lawsuit for over a million dollars from the neighbor, the Belford family, over the incident earlier this year at the property on Tautemo Way, located near Cisco Beach. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 