Nantucket man facing charges for alleged tree removal

NANTUCKET – A Nantucket homeowner is reportedly facing criminal charges for allegedly cutting down more than a dozen of his neighbor’s trees in order to have a better view of the ocean.

Felony vandalism, and misdemeanor trespassing and destruction of trees are the charges against Jonathan Jacoby.

An arraignment in Nantucket District Court is set for September 15th.

Jacoby is also facing a lawsuit for over a million dollars from the neighbor, the Belford family, over the incident earlier this year at the property on Tautemo Way, located near Cisco Beach.