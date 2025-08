Click to print (Opens in new window)

NANTUCKET – Testing of wastewater is underway for drugs and diseases on Nantucket.

The new program builds off community testing of COVID during the pandemic, with Public Health Director Roque Miramontes saying it will help inform community action.

The testing will be able to report on cocaine use, influenza, and more.

The data is viewable by drug use advocates and the town, with plans to make it public at a later date.