New farming space called “The Patch” opens in Falmouth

EAST FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce recently orchestrated a ribbon-cutting of a six-acre parcel that was purchased by the nonprofit Farming Falmouth.

The Chamber said there was a very successful fundraising campaign for the parcel known as “The Patch” located on Locustfield Road.

Officials say The Patch “will provide opportunities for local farmers to grow food, much of which will be donated to the local community through other Non-Profit organizations such as the Falmouth Service Center.

The ribbon-cutting was held August 30th at what Farming Falmouth described as a community celebration of farmland, food, and the future of farming in the town.

To learn more, visit FarmingFalmouth.org.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter