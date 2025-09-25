New leader announced at Hyannis Salvation Army

HYANNIS – The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division has welcomed Major Katherine Corno as the new leader of the Salvation Army Hyannis Corps and Community Center.

Corno will oversee the organization’s programs, worship services, and outreach efforts.

She has over two decades of experience with the Salvation Army, serving communities in Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey. According to the S.A., she has led programs supporting youth, seniors, and vulnerable populations, including afterschool and literacy programs, mobile food pantries, and initiatives for veterans experiencing homelessness.

She also previously served in Hyannis as an assistant officer, directing an afterschool program helping more than 40 youth each week and establishing the Helping Hands feeding initiative in shelters.

“I am deeply committed to serving and uplifting those in need,” said Major Corno. “I believe in the power of collaboration and look forward to working with local organizations and residents to make a positive impact. Compassion, integrity, and respect guide everything we do, and I invite everyone to reach out, share their needs, and join us in building a stronger, more caring community.”

The Salvation Army Hyannis Corps and Community Center opened in 1976. The site reopened this summer after an extensive building renovation to provide expanded feeding through its Miracle Kitchen feeding program and social services, including holiday assistance.