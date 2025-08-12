You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / New playground celebrated in Bourne

New playground celebrated in Bourne

August 12, 2025

Ribbon-cutting for new playground in Bourne, August 6th.

BOURNE – The Town of Bourne has cut the ribbon on a new children’s playground located at the Bourne Veteran’s Memorial Community Center, 239 Main Street Buzzards Bay. 

The project was supported by Community Preservation funds.

The town says the playground includes equipment suitable for ages 2-to-5 and 5-to-12, with amenities including a sensory dome to encourage multi-sensory play, a towering play structure with climbing and sliding features, a garden seesaw, a carousel and a play hut, featuring poured-in-place rubber surfacing.

“This playground is more than just a new place to play, it’s a reflection of Bourne’s commitment to families, accessibility, and community spirit,” said Roger Maoilini, Chairman of the Bourne Recreation Committee. “We’re so proud of what this project represents, and we can’t wait to see the laughter and joy it brings to our community.”

Please note that the Bourne DPW is in the process of adding an accessible ramp, crosswalk, and additional ADA parking spot to the Community Center parking lot. 

The town demolished the existing playground space this past spring. More info about the project is on the Bourne website.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 