New playground celebrated in Bourne

BOURNE – The Town of Bourne has cut the ribbon on a new children’s playground located at the Bourne Veteran’s Memorial Community Center, 239 Main Street Buzzards Bay.

The project was supported by Community Preservation funds.

The town says the playground includes equipment suitable for ages 2-to-5 and 5-to-12, with amenities including a sensory dome to encourage multi-sensory play, a towering play structure with climbing and sliding features, a garden seesaw, a carousel and a play hut, featuring poured-in-place rubber surfacing.

“This playground is more than just a new place to play, it’s a reflection of Bourne’s commitment to families, accessibility, and community spirit,” said Roger Maoilini, Chairman of the Bourne Recreation Committee. “We’re so proud of what this project represents, and we can’t wait to see the laughter and joy it brings to our community.”

Please note that the Bourne DPW is in the process of adding an accessible ramp, crosswalk, and additional ADA parking spot to the Community Center parking lot.

The town demolished the existing playground space this past spring. More info about the project is on the Bourne website.