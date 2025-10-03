You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / New road project in Yarmouth starting next week

New road project in Yarmouth starting next week

October 3, 2025

Image from Town of Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth is starting work next Monday on Great Western Road at Curve Hill Road and Mooring Lane.

The project is expected to last until October 17th. weather-permitting. The town and its contractor, J.W. Dubis & Sons, will be installing drainage.

Traffic will be detoured from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed and use caution through the active construction zone. Expect delays. Police details will be on site at all times for traffic control and public assistance.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


