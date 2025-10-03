New road project in Yarmouth starting next week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth is starting work next Monday on Great Western Road at Curve Hill Road and Mooring Lane.

The project is expected to last until October 17th. weather-permitting. The town and its contractor, J.W. Dubis & Sons, will be installing drainage.

Traffic will be detoured from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed and use caution through the active construction zone. Expect delays. Police details will be on site at all times for traffic control and public assistance.