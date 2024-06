WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore says the staircase at Marconi Beach in Wellfleet was reopened on Memorial Day Weekend.

The Seashore announced several projects in mid-April, including replacing the existing stairs which were impacted by their old age.

The Seashore also says the repaving and restriping work at the Pilgrim Heights and Head of the Meadow Beach parking areas in Truro has been completed.