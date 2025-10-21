You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / New state regulation restricts waiving inspections of homes for sale

New state regulation restricts waiving inspections of homes for sale

October 21, 2025

BOSTON – A new regulation has taken effect in Massachusetts concerning inspections for residential home sales.

Governor Maura Healey’s administration implemented a new policy within the Affordable Homes Act, which prohibits sellers or their agents from transacting a home on the condition that the buyer waives the inspection.

The new rule also prevents a seller from accepting an offer, if they were informed in advance that the buyer intends to waive their right to an inspection.

The Healey administration says the new policy protects homebuyers’ rights to a home inspection, and serves as a leading example of such protections in the country.

The regulation confirms that a buyer may choose not to conduct an inspection, as long as the decision is not influenced by the seller or their agent, and prohibits contract terms that decrease the effectiveness of inspections, while still permitting reasonable, negotiated terms such as repair cost thresholds or return of deposit.

“A home inspection is an important step in buying a property. Homebuyers must have the ability to make informed financial decisions and be given a clear picture of needed repairs or safety issues that could arise,” said Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities Secretary Ed Augustus. 

The governor’s office says in recent years, homebuyers have too often been pressured to choose not to have a home inspection so their offer to purchase will be considered competitive. 

This new regulation applies to sales that were made starting after October 15th.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 