Barnstable County commissioner Sheila Lyons: New water testing center a big step forward for Cape and Islands

October 9, 2025

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County officials say the new expanded Clean Water Center puts Cape Cod on the world stage when it comes to water treatment programs.

Commissioner Sheila Lyons attended the ribbon cutting on the new 300 square foot laboratory and workshop space, alongside Congressman Bill Keating and others, saying that local residents will benefit from the world-class testing programs. 

The center  will also help pilot new recycling and nutrient capture technologies as the region wrestles with polluted waters.

