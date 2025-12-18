Nonprofit has responded to a trio of thresher sharks on Outer Cape beaches this month

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

WELLFLEET – The New England Coastal Wildlife Alliance has now counted three thresher sharks washing up on Cape Cod beaches in the month of December.

The Alliance reported the third stranding last Sunday. It was a male shark at Great Island in Wellfleet.

The Wildlife Alliance, which has participated in necropsies with the New England Aquarium and Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, says these are healthy fish that made a navigational error as they were headed south.

The first thresher sighting was a possibly live shark that had died by the time the Wildlife Alliance arrived at Wellfleet’s Mayo Beach on December 2nd. The other shark carcass was found at Campground Beach in Eastham December 8th.

Other thresher shark sightings in recent years include Mayo Beach in 2016, Eastham’s First Encounter Beach in 2022, and 2024 at Duxbury Beach.

The thresher shark is a predatory fish that is known for its long tail that it uses to stun its prey.