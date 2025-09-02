Officials fired after misconduct investigation at new Cape Cod police academy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – Two officials at the new Municipal Police Training Academy in Falmouth have been terminated.

Multiple reports indicate academy director Christopher Donelan and coordinator Edward Dunne were fired after a misconduct investigation. It was announced that they had been suspended in March.

The specifics of the allegations were not made public.

Dunne is the former Falmouth police chief, while Donelan is the former sheriff of Franklin County.

The police academy opened earlier this year and celebrated its first graduating class of 49 officers in June.