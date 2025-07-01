You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Offshore wind contract deadline pushed again

July 1, 2025

OAK BLUFFS – Offshore wind contract signings set for Monday have been delayed for the fifth time, now with a deadline of December at the earliest.

It’s the latest hurdle for the burgeoning industry since the change in administration that has opposed offshore wind, including an executive order by President Donald Trump freezing all new permits.

Developments already underway like Vineyard Wind are unaffected. 

Both New England Wind 1 and SouthCoast wind just off Martha’s Vineyard are part of the ongoing contract negotiations.

