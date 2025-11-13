Outer Cape Health Services urges residents to get vaccinated ahead of the holidays

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HARWICH PORT/OUTER CAPE – Outer Cape Health Services is urging members of the public to get their flu vaccines and COVID19 booster shots ahead of Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

“Flu and COVID pose a heightened risk when people travel or reunite indoors,” said Gretchen Eckel, Director of Population Health and Pediatric Health at Outer Cape Health Services.

“By getting vaccinated now,” she said, “you not only protect yourself; you help shield children, older adults, and those with health conditions from the potential of severe disease.”

Current COVID boosters use mRNA technology adapted to recent Omicron strains.

The organization is offering boosters at its three clinics in Harwich Port, Wellfleet, and Provincetown, as well as consulting other preventative immunizations such as RSV and Tdap, the latter of which protects against pertussis.

“Prevention is at the heart of how we practice medicine at Outer Cape Health Services,” said CEO Dr. Damian Archer. “Getting vaccinated now is one of the best steps you can take to stay healthy and keep our whole community safe through the winter months.”

To schedule an appointment, click here.