Parking restrictions for Sandy Neck Beach project starting September 22nd

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable and its contractor Robert B. Our will begin construction on the first phase of the Sandy Neck Beach Long-Term Coastal Resiliency project next Monday.

The town says the multi-phase project aims to protect Barnstable’s only public beach on Cape Cod Bay from erosion, dune loss, and flooding, as well as safeguarding public access.

The lower parking lot will be closed, while the upper lot will remain mostly open.

During construction hours (Monday-to-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.), the parking spaces closest to the bathhouse and the bathhouse itself will be closed. Temporary restroom facilities will be available.

The town says the off-road vehicle entrance trail, marsh trail and gatehouse will remain open during the first phase.

The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026. More information is available by clicking here.