Pentagon Leaker Jack Teixeira Pleads Guilty To Obstructing Justice

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Pentagon secrets leaker Jack Teixeira has pleaded guilty to military charges of obstructing justice after leaking highly classified documents about the war in Ukraine in an online chat room.

In his address to the judge at his court-martial Thursday, Teixeira called himself a “proud patriot” and claimed that he had exposed President Joe Biden’s lies about the war.

His plea agreement calls for dishonorable discharge and no jail time.

The Massachusetts Air National Guard member who was stationed at Joint Base Cape Cod was already sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison for violating the Espionage Act.

Teixeira’s sharing of highly classified military documents about the war amounted to the most consequential national security breach in years.

Story by MICHAEL CASEY, The Associated Press