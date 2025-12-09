PHOTOS: Group of right whales observed in Cape Cod Bay

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

DENNIS – North Atlantic right whales have returned to Cape Cod Bay for the 2025-2026 field season, according to the Center for Coastal Studies.

Their scientists reported ten right whales in Cape Cod Bay which were surveyed last Friday and Saturday.

All of the sightings took place about seven miles north of Dennis.

The Center says most of the individuals observed are whales that frequently visit Cape Cod Bay.

“Six of these individuals were engaged in a Surface Active Group, a social behavior wherein two or more individuals physically interact at the surface and which can include mating behaviors, said Ryan Schosberg, Aerial Observer and Data/Photo Manager for the CCS Right Whale Ecology Program.

“The Center for Coastal Studies has conducted aerial surveys of Cape Cod Bay and adjacent waters since 1998, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries. Now in its 27th consecutive season, this long-term monitoring program tracks the presence, distribution, and behavior of North Atlantic right whales and provides critical data to inform conservation measures such as dynamic management zones and seasonal vessel speed restrictions,” explained Dr. Daniel Palacios, Director of the Center’s Right Whale Ecology Program.

NOAA Fisheries has announced a new right whale slow zone for mariners southeast of Nantucket, which is in effect until December 22nd. Click here to view the coordinates. NOAA previously set up a slow zone in Cape Cod Bay until December 20th.

There are less than 400 right whales left, a critically-endangered species.