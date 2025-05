Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – A turtle is recovering after being brought to Cape Wildlife Center with a peculiar injury.

According to the center, the turtle had been hit by an errant golf ball by an unlikely shot, leaving a crater in its shell.

They add that it was likely an older wound, with new tissue already growing. They add that the shot missed his vital organs by only a few centimeters.

He will remain in their care for a few days until they confirm the injury won’t impact his ability to live in the wild.