Two Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released Off Cape Cod

HYANNIS – The New England Aquarium’s final animal release of the summer saw the return of two rehabilitated sea turtles to the ocean.

Loggerhead “Himalayan Salt” and Kemp’s ridley turtle “Turmeric” were rescued after washing ashore cold-stunned on Cape this past December.

The Kemp’s ridley turtle had to have its right rear flipper amputated, but was deemed healthy enough to be returned to the ocean.

The difficult recovery taught the marine animal experts several new techniques for future rescues, said Aquarium officials.

“We had the opportunity to help this turtle survive but also learned a lot in the process that can help us with similar cases in the future,” said Adam Kennedy, Director of Rescue and Rehabilitation at the Aquarium in a statement.

“The Aquarium operates one of the largest sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation programs in the world, and we can still learn and grow in ways that make a stronger team to provide the best care.”

The Aquarium has helped rescue and release over 500 turtles this season.