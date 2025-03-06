Poll Says Cape Codders Favor Proposed Canal Bridge Designs

BOURNE – A recent poll says the plans proposed for the replacements of the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges are widely popular with Cape Codders.

The poll conducted by the Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors (CCIAOR) and the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce showed 86 percent of Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket County residents support the plans calling for two, one-way spans with a dedicated turn lane to replace each of the bridges.

American Strategies was responsible for the data collection, which will also help inform the Chamber-led Cape and Islands Bridge Coalition (CIBC).

“The bridges are simply obsolete. They were built in the 1930s and were not designed for today’s cars, sport utility vehicles, or trucks. This poll shows near universal support for the plan to create wider bridges that can handle the cars that cross them daily,” said Ryan Castle, the Chief Executive Officer of CCIAOR.

The survey was conducted from December 5 to 10 through phone and online with 444 registered voters of the Cape and Islands.

The project is in environmental review now to study how the construction may impact wetlands. The project will take about ten years to complete and cost an estimated $4.5 billion.

While the Sagamore Bridge has been paid for with federal and state funding, the Bourne Bridge replacement has yet to be funded.