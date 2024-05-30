Positions Filled For Massachusetts Coastal Resiliency Plan

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey’s administration has recently filled two roles related to the launching of the “ResilientCoasts Initiative”, which aims to address climate change impacts along the Massachusetts coastline.

Alison Brizius was appointed director of the Office of Coastal Zone Management. In addition to overseeing the initiative, the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs said Brizius will play an important role in fostering offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine. Brizius previously served as the commissioner of environment in the City of Boston.

The state has also added Deanna Moran of the Conservation Law Foundation as Chief Coastal Resilience Officer.

Healey said last November after the strategy was launched, “Climate change poses a very real threat to our coastal way of life, but it also presents a unique opportunity for us to build communities that are safer and more equitable for years to come.”

“This is a matter of fiscal responsibility. Our coastal cities and towns have been weathering erosion, sea level rise, and extreme storms without a holistic state strategy,” she added.

“Homeowners, small businesses, and municipal governments deserve a regional approach to this problem. Our ResilientCoasts initiative will allow us to bring the full powers of the state to deliver real solutions to our coastlines.”