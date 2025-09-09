Provincetown housing fair to provide crucial housing info for local residents

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Housing Office is preparing to host a Housing Resource Fair on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at the Town Hall Auditorium.

The free event will acquaint current and prospective renters and homeowners alike with basic housing education and useful housing resources in a family friendly environment with interactive activities and lunch provided by the Truro Community Kitchen.

The agenda starts at 11 am with a Housing 101 and income workshop, as well as an introduction to local renting programs, followed by lunch at noon.

At 1 pm, an affordable homeownership panel with representatives from local banks will give tips and insights on their approval processes and highlight upcoming ownership opportunities.

Additional, local housing developers will share updates on projects such as the Bellwether on Shank Painter Road, and SNAP representatives will be on-site to discuss food assistance programs.

“The Housing Resource Fair is an important opportunity for Provincetown residents to access practical information, connect with housing staff and resources, and learn about programs that can make living and thriving in our community more attainable,” said Town Manager Alex Morse.

“Whether you are a renter seeking sustainable housing or financial assistance, a homeowner exploring programs like Lease to Locals and residential tax exemptions, or simply want to learn more about Provincetown’s housing initiatives, this event will provide useful information for everyone.”