Provincetown is starting a new tradition on NYE: a drone show

PROVINCETOWN – The Town of Provincetown is hosting its first-ever New Year’s Eve drone show as part of the annual First Light Celebration.

The show starts at 6 p.m.

Officials say this innovative display will replace the fireworks show that has been hosted in recent years.

The Drone Show will take place over Provincetown Harbor. The MacMillan Pier municipal parking lot and areas around it will serve as the primary public viewing area, and free parking will be available there and throughout town. Local businesses along Commercial Street will also be hosting viewing parties.

The drone show will be produced and operated by Firefly Drone Shows, a nationally recognized leader in high-impact aerial drone entertainment.

According to the Town of Provincetown, “Firefly’s cutting-edge productions use GPS-guided, LED-equipped drones to create dynamic, choreographed imagery in the sky—offering a visually stunning, environmentally friendly, and noise-conscious alternative to fireworks. Their work has been showcased at major public celebrations, stadium events, and national broadcasts, bringing art and storytelling to life through synchronized movement, color, and light.”

“First Light has become one of Provincetown’s signature winter celebrations,” said Town Manager Alex Morse. “We are thrilled to bring something fresh, innovative, and family-friendly to the heart of town this New Year’s Eve. This drone show reflects Provincetown’s creativity while giving our community and visitors a memorable way to welcome 2026.”

For those wondering about the future of fireworks in P-Town, they say they will continue the annual Independence Day Fireworks tradition on July 4th.

“As has been the case since the non-binding resolution was passed by Town Meeting voters, these will be ‘low noise’ fireworks. The First Light Drone Show will further voters’ goal of having a celebration that does not disturb people, pets, and wildlife with excessive noise.”