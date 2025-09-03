Provincetown public restrooms are now all-gender

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown has designated its public restrooms as “All Gender Restrooms” to ensure that everyone, regardless of gender identity, has safe and equal access.

According to the town website, the town is complying with state law and supporting equal access for all residents and visitors.

Provincetown is actively exploring future renovations to the restrooms to improve privacy, accessibility, and safety.

A full list of public restrooms and the specific details about them, is published on the P-Town website.