Provincetown receives $350k for police, housing

PROVINCETOWN –Provincetown has received over $350,000 from the state advancing housing, sustainability, and public safety.

The $150,000 Housing Choice Grant will fund a Community Housing Visioning and Planning Project for year-round housing on town on town-owned properties on Bradford Street and Nelson Avenue.

A $50,000 Rural Development Fund Grant will advance surveys for new affordable housing near the intersection of Route 6 and Shank Painter Road.

Two Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program grants will install 10 public EV charging stations; six on Winslow Street and four at the Macmillan Pier parking lot.

The local police department will use $30,000 for drug identifying equipment, training, and extra patrol shifts. $24,000 will enhance traffic safety through new equipment, officer training, public outreach, and extra patrol shifts.

“Grants like these are essential for communities like Provincetown,” said Town Manager Alex B. Morse in a statement.

“They allow us to make progress on critical local priorities—from housing and sustainability to public safety—without adding to the local tax burden. I want to thank our staff across departments for their ongoing efforts to identify, apply for, and manage these competitive funding opportunities that help move our community forward.”