Public meetings scheduled for Nauset Public Schools regionalization study

October 27, 2025

ORLEANS – The towns of Brewster, Orleans, Eastham and Wellfleet are conducting a study of regionalization and efficiency with the Nauset School District.

The study will explore how the elementary and middle schools can operate more effectively together.

Public meetings are being held in the month of November. All community members are being invited to, according to the school district, “offer a chance to help define shared values and priorities for the future of education in our region.”

Here’s the full schedule:

Monday, November 3 – Wellfleet Elementary School or Nauset Middle School Cafeteria

Wednesday, November 5 – Orleans Elementary School or Eastham Elementary School Cafeteria

Thursday, November 6 – Brewster Stony Brook Elementary School Cafeteria

Tuesday, November 12 – Zoom option (registration required)

All of the meetings will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

