Public transportation survey being offered by Cape Cod Commission, CCRTA

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission and the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority are launching a two-year assessment of public transportation in the region.

Feedback is being sought from those who use public transportation on Cape Cod, including year-round and seasonal residents, commuters and other visitors, about how well the current system meets their needs and what improvements they’d like to see.

Earlier this summer, the CCRTA began offering free bus fares for daily fixed routes.

The Cape Cod Commission survey and other tools are available by clicking here. This tool offers an overview of current transit conditions and ridership, and it gives community members a direct way to identify challenges, such as route gaps, unsafe crossings, or lighting concerns, and propose practical solutions like more shelters or benches, safer sidewalks, or better bus stop connections.