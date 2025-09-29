Real estate transfer fee debated in Barnstable County

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates heard both support and “some caution” at a recent public hearing on a proposed luxury real estate transfer fee for high-end property sales.

Supporters say the fee being proposed to the Massachusetts Legislature would be a vital tool to address the Cape Cod housing crisis.

Delegates focused on a version of the measure which would let towns opt in to collect the fee. Rates could range between a half-percent and four percent on sales of over $1 million, or a higher amount set by towns.

“We’ve had a number of individual conversations with communities and residents to hear as many voices as we can and are grateful for people’s participation,” said Yarmouth Delegate Susan Warner. “We must find a way to bring in a revenue stream that can help people with housing, especially those who can’t afford to live here but actually work here.”

Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Niedzwiecki backed a regional approach, arguing that pooling resources could deliver larger, faster results.

“Pooling resources at the county level allows for efficiency, scale and the ability to take on transformative projects, things that individual towns could not accomplish on their own, creating the ability to invest quickly in strategies that deliver results,” said Niedzwiecki.

Wellfleet Select Board Member John Wolf talked about a regional home rule: “I don’t need to reiterate the critical need of affordable housing, especially on the outer Cape. Home Rule petitions have not been doing too well in the legislature on the town level. I understand that there might be some more horsepower if it’s done on the county level.”

Additional public meetings are planned before a final vote is taken.