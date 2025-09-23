You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / RMV ending pandemic-era policy for driving instruction

September 23, 2025

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is announcing a return to an in-person format for classroom instruction provided by professional driving schools.

The change took effect on Monday.

Remote classes were introduced as an accommodation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The RMV says the change will result in enhanced student engagement, stronger learning outcomes, equal opportunities for all schools, and improved road safety.

 Going forward, a live instructor will be required to teach all classes, including the parent class.

There will be a maximum of thirty students per class. 

For more information on driver education programs, visit the RMV website.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


