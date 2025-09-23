RMV ending pandemic-era policy for driving instruction

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is announcing a return to an in-person format for classroom instruction provided by professional driving schools.

The change took effect on Monday.

Remote classes were introduced as an accommodation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The RMV says the change will result in enhanced student engagement, stronger learning outcomes, equal opportunities for all schools, and improved road safety.

Going forward, a live instructor will be required to teach all classes, including the parent class.

There will be a maximum of thirty students per class.

For more information on driver education programs, visit the RMV website.