You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Sandwich holding hearing Tuesday on housing topics

Sandwich holding hearing Tuesday on housing topics

October 6, 2025

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Planning Board is holding a public hearing on the topic of accessory dwelling units on Tuesday. 

The town says the hearing will be held for proposed zoning amendments including the larger ADUs to promote a diverse range of housing options.

Another amendment on the agenda is an affordable housing bylaw to encourage the adaptive re-use of existing buildings and support the development of “pocket neighborhoods”.

A full draft of the proposed zoning amendments can be found on the Sandwich town website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:00 tomorrow night at the Sand Hill School Community Center. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 