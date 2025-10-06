Sandwich holding hearing Tuesday on housing topics

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Planning Board is holding a public hearing on the topic of accessory dwelling units on Tuesday.

The town says the hearing will be held for proposed zoning amendments including the larger ADUs to promote a diverse range of housing options.

Another amendment on the agenda is an affordable housing bylaw to encourage the adaptive re-use of existing buildings and support the development of “pocket neighborhoods”.

A full draft of the proposed zoning amendments can be found on the Sandwich town website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:00 tomorrow night at the Sand Hill School Community Center.